'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Embarks on Mission to Save Sex Trafficking Victims

Dog the Bounty Hunter star "Baby Lyssa" Chapman is putting her bounty hunting skills to good use in a new effort that will make her father, Duane "Dog" Chapman, proud. After her time on the reality series led to her receiving numerous messages from people with missing loved ones, Chapman has teamed up with fellow reality star Rainy Robinson to embark on a mission to find missing children and sex trafficking victims.

Revealing their new venture to The Sun, Chapman explained that she and Robinson decided to take up the effort after discussing how to best put "the skills and everything that we've acquired over the years" to use. After they began chatting about missing peoples' cases, they realized that there is a huge need right now. The duo looked into statistics surrounding missing children and sex trafficking in the United States that left them shocked, with the FBI reporting that in 2019 alone, here were 421,394 NCIC entries for missing children, with other statistics estimating that over 800,000 children go missing each year in the U.S.

"It is a huge calling for us especially when it comes to children that are getting involved in sex trafficking and sex crime," Chapman said. "We feel very passionately about this - we didn't choose this. This is choosing us. People are coming at us at an alarming rate where we have to do something, I can't ignore these babies in my inbox anymore."

Robinson, meanwhile, said that she doesn't "want to make it seem like there's boogie men around every single corner, but it happens enough to be concerned." She said that "people are reaching out to us every single day," and it "comes to a point where, we can't ignore these messages anymore. People are constantly reaching out, needing help and we are in a position to help."

As they embark on their new mission, Chapman and Robinson have launched a website, lostneverforgotten.org, where family members and loved ones of missing people can reach out to them. They have already began receiving "tons of emails." They said that they "plan to pick the most priority cases and go from there," as they are "just two moms working from home." They promised to do "everything we can from home, making calls, reaching out to family members, getting the types of information that we need." They said that "the plan is to reunite families to give answers, whether it's good answers or bad answers."