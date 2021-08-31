Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Arrested for Domestic Violence

✖

Cecily Chapman is claiming self-defense after being arrested for domestic violence last month. TMZ reported Monday that Honolulu police took the stepdaughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman into custody on July 31 after she allegedly punched and bit her partner, but the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against her.

In the police report, Cecily's then-partner claimed she was intoxicated when she punched him on both sides of his face and bit his upper back, leaving marks, swelling and bruising. Cecily confirmed to TMZ that there was an incident, claiming it was actually an "altercation where a man struck me and said vile things about the memory of my dead mother [Beth Chapman]."

"I used proportional response, disabled the aggressor, and stood up for the memory of my mom. She would have handled it quite the same way, I can assure you," she continued. "If you put your hands on Cecily Chapman you will get your a— kicked."

Cecily continued in a statement to Page Six that she was "attacked" by her boyfriend and would respond the same way if given another chance. "I’d do it again," she said. "It’s truly sad that a woman who was attacked by a man and defended herself would be shamed for doing so. It’s gross. Let me be a voice of clarity for little girls everywhere … fight back before you become a victim." The 28-year-old added, "I was attacked. I defended myself. I’d do it again. End of story."

Cecily's father has not commented yet on the arrest, as the two are feuding over the Dog the Bounty Hunter star not inviting Cecily or his daughter Bonnie Chapman to his upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. "My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cecily told TMZ. "What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us."

Bonnie went on to accuse her father of actually excluding Cecily and her due to their social justice work, claiming he was racist and homophobic. Dog has denied all claims against him by his daughters, saying they are being "groomed" by disgruntled former associates.