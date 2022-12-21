Dog the Bounty Hunter Welcomes New Member of the Family

The Chapman family just grew by four paws! Duane "Dog" Chapman is now dad to a furry new companion after he and wife Francie Frane welcomed a new member into their family, an adorable labradoodle puppy named Sidney. The couple shared the exciting life update on social media Tuesday, revealing that little Sidney joined their family as an early Christmas present.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was the first to share the exciting and adorable news. Taking to his Instagram account, Chapman shared an adorable photo of his wife all smiles as she held her fluffy new canine companion, who looked a little tired after the busy and exciting day of being welcomed into her new home. Chapman simply captioned the post, "My Francie's new Christmas Baby Sidney !!!" Frane also shared the news to her own account, where she posted a photo of the puppy in a carrying bag as she and Chapman were "heading home to Florida with the new baby." She went on to express her gratitude for the gift, writing, "Thank you for my early Christmas present."

While no further updates have been shared about the adorable pup and how she is adjusting to her new home in Florida, Frane did share in the comments on her post that Sidney is a labradoodle – a crossbreed dog created by crossing a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle. She also revealed that Sidney "Is Fabulous!!!" The couple's newest addition prompted plenty of comments, with one fan commenting, "Look at her floofy snoot," to which Frane responded, "she is so amazing !!" Several other people wrote that Sidney "is precious."

Sidney's addition to the Chapman household comes a little more than a year since the famed bounty hunter and Frane tied the knot in a Colorado ceremony in September 2021. The couple first sparked friendship, and later romance, as they bonded over the shared loss of a spouse – Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, died from lung and throat cancer in June 2019, with Frane's husband, Bob, having passed away just months earlier. In May 2020, Chapman proposed.

Since tying the knot, Chapman and Frane have taken a number of major steps in their relationship, the addition of Sidney being just one of them. It was recently revealed that Chapman sold his Colorado home, which he initially purchased with his late wife in 2009, for $1.6 million, the New York Post confirmed. Chapman confirmed to the outlet that he and Frane have since "moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha."