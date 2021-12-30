‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Honors Wife Francie Frane’s Ex-Husband in Moving Tribute

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is honoring his new wife Francie Frane’s ex-husband in a moving tribute shared to social media. In an Instagram post, the reality TV star revealed an old photo of Frane and her late spouse laughing together. “Three years ago today Bob Freyn left earth for heaven I am so sorry Francie I love you and I promise you I will try to be at least half the Man Bob was to you,” Chapman wrote alongside the photo.

Many of Chapman’s fans and followers have since commented on the photo, with one writing, “WOW….this post speaks volumes about you as a person. Beautiful tribute to someone your sweet wife loved deeply….Hugs to you Francie.” Someone else added, “What a kind, understanding and loving post. Yall were made to be together after what you’ve been through. Continued blessings.” A third user commented, “You go Dog. Very well said and a great example to all men trying to be real men out there. Thanks for sharing.”

Chapman and Frane began dating in 2020, following the death of his wife Beth in 2019. After just a few months he proposed, and the tow became engaged to be married. In a previous interview with The Sun, Frane opened up about the proposal, sharing, “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome’. Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.’”

“So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you,’” she went on to share. “And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.”

Chapman and Frane tied the knot in a small ceremony that took place on Sept. 2, 2021. “Dog and Francie were married last evening in Colorado Springs in an emotional and intimate ceremony with a small gathering of close friends and family,” read a statement from reps for Chapman. The famed bounty hunter added, “We appreciate the support and well wishes as we begin our life together,” said the reality TV star.”