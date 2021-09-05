Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

✖

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple

In photos and videos obtained by TMZ, fans can see Chapman and Frane embracing during the ceremony. The two can be seen exchanging a kiss in front of their loved ones in the venue. The reality TV personality took a break from the festivities at one point as he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette while enjoying a drink. Even though it was his wedding day, Chapman also took time to chat with his fans. He even took a photo with a fan outside of the wedding as seen in the snap below.

While the wedding seemingly went off without a hitch, the pair's nuptials weren't without some drama. Chapman did not invite two of his children, Cecily and Bonnie Chapman, to the wedding. As for why he didn't invite them, Bonnie claimed that it was because they support the Black Lives Matter movement. She also made a series of allegations against her father, including that he's racist, homophobic, and that he cheated on her mother, Beth Chapman. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, both Chapman and Frane addressed the matter. At one point during the conversation, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star made a bizarre claim, saying that he formerly had a "pass" to use the n-word.

"As hard as it is and as heartbreaking as it is, we had to make a decision that was very difficult for us," Francie said about their decision to not invite Bonnie to the wedding. "We've been through hell, him and I, in the past three years. ...And I am not going to allow our day to be ruined by this nonsense." Chapman added, in reference to his daughter's racism allegations, "I have never been a racist. I'm 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles' heel because I used the wrong word."

Chapman referenced a slur-filled rant of his that was leaked back in 2007. The National Enquirer posted a conversation that Chapman had with his son, during which he said the n-word several times. In regards to his use of the word, Chapman told ET that he had a "pass" to use it. When pressed on who gave him this "pass," he said that it was "the brothers" and that he got it while he was in prison. "I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas and it was probably three-fourths from the Black tribe. So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment," he said. "My pass expired for using it but no one told me that."