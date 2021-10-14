Dog the Bounty Hunter Visits Brian Laundrie’s Sister’s House as His Search Continues

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman’s search for Brian Laundrie in Florida has officially resumed. Laundrie has been missing since mid-September and is currently wanted in connection with the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. Despite the fact that it was reported that Chapman left Florida after experiencing an ankle injury, he was spotted knocking on the door of Laundrie’s sister’s house on Wednesday, per TMZ.

According to the publication, Chapman and his wife, Francie Frane, arrived at the residence of Laundrie’s sister, Cassie. The two made their way to the front door and Chapman began knocking. No one answered the door, but that didn’t seem to phase the reality star. He told the cameras that he believes Cassie knows more about the situation regarding her brother’s disappearance.

Days before Chapman went to Cassie’s residence, it was reported that he injured his ankle in the midst of his search for Laundrie. His daughter, Lyssa Chapman, said that he was going to be headed back to Colorado in order to “handle some business.” She stated that her father would be leaving his team behind in Florida in order to continue the search. She tweeted, “Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon) We are still actively searching for [Brian Laundrie], leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.”

WFLA reporter Josh Benson also addressed Chapman’s reported ankle injury. He reported that the bounty hunter hurt his ankle while searching for Laundrie in Florida and that he would be going to Colorado for treatment. Benson reported that Chapman would “also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search.” He added, “Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there.” While it was originally reported that the reality star left the state to receive treatment, it doesn’t seem as though Chapman ever left Florida based on TMZ’s report. Although, the publication did note that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star appeared to be walking with a limp due to his injured ankle.