Dog the Bounty Hunter Injured, Leaves Florida Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Duane “Dog” Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to “handle some business” and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.

“Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon) We are still actively searching for [Brian Laundrie], leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will,” Lyssa, who was known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, tweeted Sunday. One fan asked if they were giving up, but Lyssa confirmed they are not. “Not giving up [100]. It’s common that we (include you all) put so much heat on a fugitive they dig down, he will pop up again. Bait is set,” she wrote.

WFLA reporter Josh Benson also tweeted Sunday that Chapman also injured his ankle during the search and will be treated in Colorado. Chapman is “also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search,’” Benson reported. “Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there.”

In another tweet on Sunday, Lyssa responded to questions about the “big news” she teased in an earlier tweet. She claimed she was locked out of her Twitter account and was asked not to share the information publicly “due to the large amount of media surrounding the case.” Lyssa also included a quote reading, “I know I disappear a lot, I don’t text back consistently, and I’m distant. The truth is, I’m a superhero.”

In an interview with The Sun over the weekend, Chapman wildly claimed Laundrie might be a serial killer based on the “unbelievable” books he read. “A couple of the books that he’s been reading are 10 times worse than Dungeon and Dragons. This kid, Brian has taken those books, obviously to heart,” Chapman said. “And this is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things. He just overnight just didn’t become a killer. A killer is made, and he is built to be or she, a killer.”

Chapman’s return to Colorado comes as the criticism for his participation in the Laundrie search grows louder. Cecily Chapman, his stepdaughter and the daughter of the late Beth Chapman, told The Sun last week she felt Chapman’s search was a “publicity stunt” and even accused him of staging an Oct. 3 video of himself wading through water. Chapman and Beth’s daughter Bonnie also appeared to disapprove of her father’s latest actions when she posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt reading “F— off.” Bonnie and Cecily have been estranged from Chapman since they weren’t invited to his wedding to Francie Frane. Chapman has claimed they were influenced by a third party, allegations Bonnie denied.