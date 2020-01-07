Reality

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Stepdaughter Cecily Chapman Rips Moon Angell for Moving Into His Home

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s stepdaughter Cecily Chapman is weighing in on his reported new romance with former assistant and longtime family friend Moon Angell, slamming her mother’s former friend for moving into the home her father shared with late wife Beth Chapman before her death in June due to complications with her cancer diagnosis.

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has been open about her dislike of Angell from the start, but Tuesday was the first time Cecily appears to have spoken out about the situation publicly, seemingly calling out Angell as a “narcissist.”

Dog’s fans had plenty of advice for Cecily during this tough time.

Back in August, Dog opened up to PEOPLE about his potentially finding a new partner after the death of Beth, saying at the time he “probably” would date again, but never marry, as per his promise to his late wife.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Dog even seemed to predict his children being unhappy about him getting back into the dating field, although perhaps not with all the drama surrounding the current situation: “And I’m trying to tell them, I don’t know I can’t rent one you guys, I don’t know what to say,” he said back in August of finding a new girlfriend. “But right now, they are like, ‘Dad!’”

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

