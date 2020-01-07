‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Stepdaughter Cecily Chapman Rips Moon Angell for Moving Into His Home

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s stepdaughter Cecily Chapman is weighing in on his reported new romance with former assistant and longtime family friend Moon Angell, slamming her mother’s former friend for moving into the home her father shared with late wife Beth Chapman before her death in June due to complications with her cancer diagnosis.

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has been open about her dislike of Angell from the start, but Tuesday was the first time Cecily appears to have spoken out about the situation publicly, seemingly calling out Angell as a “narcissist.”

I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but tbh what kinda “friend” moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG? #Narcissist — Cecily B Chapman (@icEciLy) January 7, 2020

Dog’s fans had plenty of advice for Cecily during this tough time.

So sad and they are not a friend and they are taking advantage of a person grieving and I would get all of your sisters and brothers and have a intervention. I am so sorry you have to go through this! Love you! ❤️🙏 — Lisa Carpenter (@lisa619) January 7, 2020

I hope you know your dad isn’t in his right mind. He needs help learning how to grieve the healthy way. — Tabitha (@thacker30) January 7, 2020

I’m going to cut your dad some slack because he’s still in the grieving process, however you and your siblings need to take your dad out away from her and have an intervention ASAP. She should NOT be moving your mom’s clothes. That should be reserved for you and Bonnie. — Judy Flinchum (@Hippiesmom1964) January 7, 2020

Back in August, Dog opened up to PEOPLE about his potentially finding a new partner after the death of Beth, saying at the time he “probably” would date again, but never marry, as per his promise to his late wife.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Dog even seemed to predict his children being unhappy about him getting back into the dating field, although perhaps not with all the drama surrounding the current situation: “And I’m trying to tell them, I don’t know I can’t rent one you guys, I don’t know what to say,” he said back in August of finding a new girlfriend. “But right now, they are like, ‘Dad!’”

