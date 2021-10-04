‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family’s beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane “Dog” Chapman’s footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recentlygave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.

In a Saturday, Oct. 2-dated photo shared to Instagram, Chapman took his 509,000 Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of his latest hunt. Although the image did not show Chapman capturing a fugitive, it did show him decked out in protective gear including a bullet proof vest, his badge visible, as he approached a door. Chapman teased in the caption, “come out come out wherever you are.” The post generated plenty of comments from fans, with one person writing, “get them !!!!!” Another person wrote, “be safe and thank you for all you guys do.”

Although Chapman’s post also generated plenty of remarks from those commenting on the search for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the travel vlogger who was killed while traveling the country with her boyfriend, Chapman is not currently working on that case. While his father has been confirmed to have joined the manhunt for Laundrie, Chapman works separately from his father. After leaving Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2012, he now operates his own bail bond company, Kama’aina Bail Bonds on the Big Island of Hawaii, according to The Sun, which also reports that he runs his father’s business, Da Kine Bail Bonds, in Oahu.

In his years as a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, Chapman hasn’t shied away from sharing his experiences. Back in July 2019, he sparked worry among fans after being hospitalized following the hunt for a suspect who was charged with domestic violence. During the hunt, Chapman suffered a torn ACL, though he still managed to take the suspect into custody.

Thankfully, a hunt in March of this year ended in similar success and without injury for Chapman. In March, the bounty hunter shared a photo of himself taking a suspect, who was wanted in Mississippi, into custody in Jacksonville, Florida. That post was met with congratulatory messages from followers applauding his success.