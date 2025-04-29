Teddi Mellencamp ‘Cried’ Seeing Her Cancer Scars

Teddi Mellencamp is looking back at the highs and lows of her Stage 4 cancer journey after 76 days.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, shared a photo of her brain surgery scars on Instagram Monday, reflecting on how she’s been feeling since learning that her melanoma had spread to her lungs and brain earlier this year.

“It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors ‘the size of plums’ in my brain and lungs,” she wrote. “Melanoma had metastasized there and been there for ‘6 months to a year’ and we had no clue.”

Since that day, Mellecamp has undergone multiple surgeries, “had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great.” The Bravo alum is mom to children Dove, 5, Cruz, 10, and Slate, 12, with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, 37.

“When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried,” she continued. “Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace. Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends. Peace from the outpouring of love from y’all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life.”

Sending love to anyone who is “struggling” with their own health journey, Mellencamp urged people to “advocate for [themselves]” if they have a feeling something isn’t right in their body. “We have got this,” she encouraged.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends “An Unforgettable Evening” Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

Later, Mellencamp shared another selfie on her Instagram Story, writing, “Seeing my scars on my back and head make me cry but also remind me of all the things we can overcome. Very grateful to this fighter body of mine.”

On April 23, the podcast host revealed that all of her remaining tumors had “significantly shrunk” with immunotherapy, which had doctors telling her “that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”

She said that after her two remaining sessions of immunotherapy, “hopefully I am done and I will be cancer-free.”