Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Reveals 60-Pound Weight Loss

Dog the Bounty Hunter's son Garry Chapman has gone through a few changes since the last time he popped up on fan radar. He's gone through so much of a change, that some folks aren't going to recognize him at first.

Posting a new selfie to Instagram, Chapman revealed that he has almost conquered his weight loss goals with some help. "Driven by faith and discipline, I've lost 60 pounds, with 25 more to go. I trust in God's strength, persevering with every step, a blend of His grace and my determination," Chapman wrote. "When people say 'trust in God,' it's not about waiting; it's about fighting fiercely, knowing God safeguards each step you take."

The weight loss journey comes on the heels of Chapman's eventful first day as an Alabama police officer with the Ider Police Department. Back in Aug. 2023, Chapman played a key role in finding a missing Pennsylvania child on his first day as a certified patrolman.

It was also less than a month after Chapman graduated from Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy, with his father Duane "Dog" Chapman in attendance. His stepmother, Francie, also praised him for his weight loss goal, writing that she and his father were "so proud of you," with a heart emoji.

The new photo also comes a few months after thousands attended Guntersville's Civitan Park for the first Dog the Bounty Hunter Fest. The festival is only a short drive from Ider and Garry's police stomping grounds. Still, he found time to come down with his father, stepmother, and musician Chris Janson with his wife Kelly Lynn, posing for a photo together ahead of Janson's concert that weekend.

Chapman also posted footage of himself in the middle of a chase near Ider, shared in conjunction with his father. Plenty of fans were chiming in to share their surprise at how Chapman has grown since being a little boy on his father's reality series.

"I still can't believe that little boy on the ATV (one of my fav episodes) is now a grown man AND a police officer! Great job, Garry Boy!" one fan wrote. "[You're] making your momma proud from heaven she's watching over you everyday," another added.