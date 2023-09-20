Khloé Kardashian Shares Close Look at 'Huge Indentation' Left on Her Face Following Skin Cancer Scare

Khloé Kardashian is sharing just how much of an impact her skin cancer scare has had on her over the past year. The Kardashians star, 39, took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share more about having the melanoma removed from her face and how she's just now able to fill the "indentation" the surgery left behind.

Sharing a selfie in which the indentation on her cheek can be seen, Kardashian wrote, "Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention." The Good American co-founder insisted she is "definitely not complaining," as she "would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," and is "incredibly grateful" to all of the doctors helping her along her skin cancer journey.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

After first revealing she had to have a "tumor" removed from her face in October 2022, Kardashian revealed she's finally able to get the indentation left behind filled with cosmetic injections. Showing a before-and-after of the first round of injections, Kardashian wrote, "This is my indentation before my Armenian tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe." She added, "I look insane in these pics but I'm just happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this."

(Photo: Khloe Kardashian)

In another post, the reality personality revealed that getting the indentation filled will be something she "always" has to do "due to the mass" that was removed, thanking "angel" surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for his work on her face. "Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f-ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible," she wrote.

(Photo: Khloe Kardashian)

Kardashian concluded by encouraging everyone to get yearly skin checks to make sure they're cancer-free. "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at," she wrote. "Praise the Lord for covering me and thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey. It's an ongoing one!"