The Heartbreaking Death of Beth Chapman

On June 26, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his family marked the fifth anniversary of Beth Chapman's death. The reality star and bounty hunter passed away on June 26, 2019 after a highly-publicized battle with cancer. Read on for a look back at the sad saga.

Beth Chapman was born in Denver, Colorado and worked many odd jobs including waitress, clerk and nightclub dancer before she began working with Duane. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship until May 20, 2006, when they married in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii in a ceremony that was featured on the show. At the time, Beth moved from Colorado to live with her husband full time on the island. However, Dog the Bounty Hunter began airing in 2004 and Beth was in the cast from the beginning, so fans were familiar with her well before the wedding.

Duane and Beth became TV icons together over the years, and they were inextricably tied in fans' minds. They worked together chasing down fugitives – primarily in Hawaii – and worked mostly with their children and other family members. They had two children together – Bonnie Joanne born in 1998 and Garry born in 2001. Duane also adopted Beth's daughter from a previous marriage, Cecily.

Beth went to a doctor in September of 2017 complaining of a nagging cough. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer, which was treated successfully. Beth went into remission, but it returned later in the form of Stage 4 lung cancer. Beth continued to battle the disease and speak out on behalf of other cancer patients using her platform. Her illness was documented on the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, and the Beth's final TV series, WGN's Dog's Most Wanted.

Beth spoke extensively about her spirituality in the final weeks of her life, even saying in one speech that she was raised as a Mennonite when she was young. According to a report by Taste of Country, she was a practicing Christian as an adult. She said in one on-camera confessional: "I learned as a young Christian that God doesn't do things for just no apparent reason. I don't go to God and go... 'why did I get cancer?' Because I know why – because it's the ultimate test of faith. But I also believe that the Lord of impossible miracles is going to show up big."

Beth was taken to Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii over the weekend of June 22, 2019. She was taken straight to the intensive care unit (ICU) and was placed in a medically-induced coma, according to a report by USA Today. A few days later on June 26, Duane announced Beth's passing on Twitter.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," he wrote. The outpouring of love and condolences from fans continued for months – especially other cancer patients, survivors and their families who had been touched by Beth's advocacy.

The final episode of Dog's Most Wanted included footage of her family scattering her ashes at sea. It also featured select clips from her memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado. Fans still sing Beth's praises on social media today, and her family takes every opportunity to post tributes to her as well.