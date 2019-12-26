‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Co-Star Rainy Robinson and Lyssa Chapman Share Christmas Throwback With Late Mother Beth Chapman

Beth Chapman, the late wife of Duane “Dog” Champman, passed away in June and the family is still grieving. Beth’s longtime friend and co-star on the show Dog’s Most Wanted, Rainy Robinson, posted a photo of the two together when they were celebrating Christmas three years ago.

“We were searching for that mixer that didn’t exist in that kitchen,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “There was however, 9 crockpots. Merry Christmas Mrs. Dog. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. You are missed beyond measure by all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lyssa Chapman, Beth’s stepdaughter, also honored her by sharing the photo via her Instagram story. And there were a number of fans who showed their love for Beth in the comments section. One fan wrote: “She loved being Mrs Dog! Merry Christmas beautiful. Thank you Rainy for sharing your memories with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainy Robinson (@janebond2.0) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:42am PST

“Merry Christmas!” another fan wrote. “Beautiful picture of Beth who is greatly missed.”

“Merry Christmas to you and your family Remembering the Unforgettable Mrs.Dog,” another fan added. “May you find comfort in your memories shared with her today.”

“What precious memories of Mrs. Dog 9 crock pots and no mixer fond memories Jane Bond 2.0,” another fan stated. “Miss Beth I Can Only Imagine what you are going through God bless you and your photos and thank you for sharing.”

The official cause of death was stage II throat cancer. “Dog” Champman announced the news in late June and he spoke to reporters after the announcement.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” he recalled. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

He continued: “She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” Dog went on to say. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”