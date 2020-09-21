Lyssa Chapman Posts Rare Throwback Pregnancy Photo Alongside Late Stepmom Beth and Ex Brahman Galanti

✖

Lyssa Chapman recently posted a rare throwback pregnancy photo on Instagram, which shows her standing with her late stepmom Beth, as well as her ex, Brahman Galanti. In the picture, Chapman is donning a pink dress, with her baby bump in full view. Galanti is standing next to her, with his arms around both Chapman and Beth. There is also another woman in the photo as well.

Chapman and Galanti married in 2009, but later divorced in 2011. They share on child together: Madalynn Grace Galanti. Chapman also has an older daughter, Abbie Mae Chapman, who was born when Chapman was 15 years old. After she split from Galanti, Chapman went on to date her tanning salon co-owner, Leiana Evensen. The couple were engaged as of 2018, but there does not appear to be any evidence that they are still together.

Beth, who was married to Chapman's father — Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman — died in 2019, after a long battle with cancer. In a post after Beth's death, Chapman expressed her sorrow over the tragic loss. "I miss you as deep as the ocean. [Beth Chapman] I’m going thru (sic) some s— and I just need you to tell me how dumb I am for worrying. Around you all my problems seemed menial, I used to hate that."

She addd, "I miss sitting next to you and OG on the couch. You always listened to me, heard every word I said. You’d digest my thoughts thru (sic) your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand. I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks. I don’t think I’ll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away."

Chapman continues to get support from fans over the death of her loving stepmother, with one fan commenting on her throwback post, "Oh my God,I wasn't lucky enough to know Beth but I feel as though I did and I really miss her like a sister cause I looked up to her in SO many ways." Another added, "You are absolutely glowing. And what a precious daughter you are blessed to have."