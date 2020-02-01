‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Posts Throwback Photo of ‘Real Woman’ Beth Chapman Amid Arrest

Shortly before it was reported that she was arrested for allegations of harassment, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman posted a throwback photo featuring her step-mom, Beth Chapman. Not only does her post come amidst that arrest news, but it also comes amidst rumors that Duane “Dog” Chapman was engaged to his girlfriend Moon Angell, Beth’s friend and former assistant.

#WhatARealWomanLooksLike @MrsdogC I went to @BubbaGumpCo today and said goodbye to your booth. I remember all the drinks, memories, shopping trips, Christmas’s, and FUN we had. I miss you so much. Constantly trying to keep your legacy alive. ❤️❤️❤️ @icEciLy pic.twitter.com/tWb4IJzygg — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 31, 2020

Lyssa posted a photo of Beth modeling a bikini on Twitter on Jan. 30, one day before TMZ reported that she was arrested.

As previously mentioned, on Jan. 31, TMZ reported that Lyssa was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday night for alleged harassment. The publication reported that she was already bailed out for $600.

Lyssa later claimed to TMZ that cops were called to her place due to a fight that she was having with her girlfriend. She claimed that when officers arrived, she put her hand out to prevent them from entering her room. She alleged that the cop then grabbed her arm and arrested her. Lyssa told TMZ that she plans to file a report for police misconduct following the alleged incident.

All of this news comes after it was rumored that her father, Duane, was engaged to Angell. In a preview for a Feb. 3 episode of the Dr. Oz Show, it appears to show Duane proposing to Angell, who was Beth’s maid of honor at her wedding to the famous bounty hunter. Sources later told TMZ that the two were not officially engaged following the surprising on-air moment.

Despite this clarification, Lyssa had a strong reaction to the preview. She initially kept her response vague by writing, “I will not tweet. I willl not tweet. I will not tweet. I will not tweet.” She later added in a separate message, “If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you.” Additionally, in response to a fan on Twitter, Lyssa called Angell a “con artist.”

Lyssa has yet to publicly address the news about her recent arrest.