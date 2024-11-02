‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Surprising Weight Loss Transformation

Bonnie Chapman, the 25-year-old daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife Beth has shared details about her significant weight loss journey, revealing she shed 58 pounds over ten months using Tirezepatide, an injectable weight management medication.

“I probably have not weighed this much since I was prepubescent,” Chapman disclosed in a Nov. 1 Instagram video. “I am really proud of how I got here.” She attributed her previous weight struggles to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), explaining that the hormonal condition had “made losing weight impossible my entire life.”

The reality star’s transformation began in mid-December 2023 following a series of personal tragedies. “I weighed 190 pounds,” she revealed in an April Instagram video. “I had gained weight from the loss of my mother but I’d also gained weight because in April of that year, I had lost my animals in a house fire and I lost the majority of my belongings.” By April, she had reached 158 pounds, noting, “I don’t know if I’ve seen this number since senior year of high school.”

Chapman detailed in her new video how the medication helped modify her relationship with food: “Sometimes, when I ate something that was too sweet, I didn’t feel great afterwards and I realized if I want to feel great all the time, I should be putting in things in my body that I would be proud to say that I ate.” She added that Tirezepatide “has helped me process food a little bit slower, so I stay full longer.”

The A&E reality star first captured public attention in 2004 when she appeared on Dog The Bounty Hunter alongside her father and mother, Beth, who became fan favorites before the original series concluded its ninth season in 2019. Beth’s passing that same year marked one of several challenging life events that impacted Bonnie’s wellness efforts.

Regarding the medication’s effectiveness, Chapman noted, “Tirzepatide is a Semiglutide, and a lot of people are going to semiglutide because they work.” The treatment has not only aided in weight loss but has also helped her develop healthier eating habits. “I am really proud of how I got here. Tirzepatide also taught me how to make healthy weight decisions and healthy goals about what food I’m putting into my body.”

Reflecting on her progress, Chapman expressed satisfaction with her current results: “And here I am, ten months later, I am so in love with the results. I am able to look at myself in the mirror and feel so proud of where I’ve gotten. I am at my goal weight. I don’t know if I would want to be any skinnier.”

Looking toward the future, she shared her fitness goals: “I think if anything, I want to tone my new body, and I want to make sure that if I do have any fat that’s residual, that I am able to get it off, but I wouldn’t be at this point without Tirzepatide.” She also acknowledged the support of her medical team, noting that “Morph wellness has honestly been there with me every step, the way I can just message my nurse and ask her any questions. Jamie has been amazing.”