'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Posts Inspirational Quote Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Former Dog The Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman joined Americans across the country in mourning the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night. Chapman, nicknamed "Baby Lyssa" on the show, shared an inspirational quote from Ginsburg with her followers on Instagram. Ginsburg died at age 87 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court said.

"[I would like to be remembered as] someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability," reads the Ginsburg quote Chapman shared. "And so you shall," Chapman added in the caption, alongside the hashtag "Girl Power" and a crying emoji. A few of Chapman's followers joined her in sharing their condolences. "Very nice post that [carries] a lot of meaning," one fan wrote.

Ginsburg died at her Washington, D.C. home, surrounded by her family, the Supreme Court said. "Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote Friday. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice."

Ginsburg was known as a crusader for gender equality and women's rights during her career and was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She served on the Supreme Court for 27 years. Shortly before her death, Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

In his own tribute to Ginsburg, Clinton called her "one of the most extraordinary" justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril," the former president wrote.

Dozens of celebrities have also mourned Ginsburg. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, called Ginsburg a "true inspiration" and an "incomparable" figure. "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her," the former Suits actress wrote. "Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history," singer Mariah Carey tweeted. "We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG."