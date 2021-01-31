'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Son Garry Chapman Calls 2021 'Most Important' Year in Rare Selfie

✖

Garry Chapman, the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, shared his first post on Instagram since October earlier this month. The 20-year-old predicted that 2021 will be the "most important year" of his life. Garry celebrated his 20th birthday this week, inspiring a loving post from his future stepmother, Francie Frane.

On Jan. 4, Garry shared a selfie taken inside his car. "In quiet moments when you think about it, you recognize what is critically important and what’s isn’t. Be wise and don’t let small speed pumps crowd out what’s essential," Garry wrote in the caption. He later told his followers he started his first workday of 2021 early. While 2020 was a "roller coaster" for Garry, he said he loved where it ended. "I’m ready to see what this new year will bring me," he wrote. "I have a feeling this is going to be the most important year of my life."

Garry is one of the quieter members of the Chapman family on social media. His New Year post was his first since Oct. 29, when he shared a birthday tribute to his mother. Beth died in July 2019 at age 51, following a battle with cancer. "Some days I struggle to go on just wishing you were here," he wrote in part. "Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here. Miss you momma, happy birthday."

This year could also be a big one for Chapman and Frane, who held off on their plans for a big wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chapman often talked about having a record-setting wedding, but he told PopCulture.com in October Frane convinced him to arrange a small ceremony with "just family and close friends" in attendance. Frane would not let him open the wedding to the public, but she agreed to let a production team film it so fans can watch the ceremony at home. Chapman and Frane announced their engagement last spring and have been inseparable ever since. On Thursday, she wished Garry a happy birthday, adding, "We love [and] we are so proud of you."

Chapman's fans will soon get to see him in a new series, Dog Unleashed, which will only be available on his new Unleashed! streaming platform. He had hoped to launch the show this month, but production was postponed due to the coronavirus. Instead, the first episode will be available on April 1. Unleashed! will cost fans $9.99 a month or $49.99 for a year-long subscription.