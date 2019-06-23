Dog the Bounty Hunter Recently Revealed Rare Photo of Wife Beth and Son Garry Dee Bonding

A look back at happier times between Beth Chapman, husband Duane and son Garry Dee is giving fans a bright moment amid the latest update on the health of the reality star.

News that Chapman was placed in a medically induced coma rocked Dog the Bounty Hunter fans on Sunday morning. Chapman has been battling cancer since it returned at the tail end of 2018, but had seemed to be in high spirits up until Sunday.

Duane shared the news on Twitter, retweeting a story indicating she was currently in the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The reality star also asked for prayers from fans and supporters, hoping for his wife to pull through this chapter.

Weeks prior, Duane was enjoying his wife and kids spending time together. In a throwback photo, Duane shared how proud he was of his son and expressed his love while indicating that Beth and Cecily Chapman weren’t about to let him wander away.

“These girls love this boy so much they won’t leave him alone,” Duane wrote on Instagram, “With his mom and his sisters watching over his every move good luck to any prospects Dad loves you [Garry Chapman] [Cecily Chapman] [Beth Chapman].”

Garry Chapman is set to appear on the upcoming WGN series Dog’s Most Wanted with both Dog and Chapman, helping to track down fugitives from the law. He’s been a fixture for the reality family for years, giving fans surprise with his current stature and growth.

The young Chapman son shared some words about the family’s past few months a few weeks before his father’s throwback photo above.

“Anyone can give up it’s the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it [together] when everyone else would understand if you fall apart, that’s true strength,” Garry wrote on the post.

As with most of the family’s social media accounts on Sunday, fans flocked to pay tribute to Chapman and offer their prayers. Fans flooded father Duane’s initial post about his wife with prayers, but soon did the same to recent posts across their social media.

“Please know millions of us have your beautiful mom Beth in our prayers today. Leave it all to Jesus,” one fan wrote. “Thinking of you and your family Garry.”