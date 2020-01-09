‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Lovingly Looks Back at Throwback Dinner Photo With Late Stepmom Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman looked back on a dinner date with her late stepmother Beth Chapman for her Throwback Thursday post. Chapman, also known as “Baby Lyssa” on her father Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s reality series, also shared a new photo of Beth on Instagram this week. Beth died in June 2019 at age 51, following her fight with throat and lung cancers.

On Thursday, Chapman dug up an old tweet from Sept. 8, 2014 published on Beth’s Twitter page. Chapman added three heart emojis.

The original tweet linked to a Facebook post showing a photo of a spaghetti dinner with a bottle of wine. “Thank you Lyssa Chapman for this fabulous dinner,” Beth wrote.

After Chapman shared the new tweet, her followers noted how great it was to look back on the life she shared with Beth.

“What an awesome memory!!” one person tweeted.

“Special times and wonderful memories with the people we love building memories spending time with family one most important things because life too short gotta live it too the fullest,” another fan wrote. “Aloha Baby Lyssa and wonderful weekend.”

On Sunday, Chapman shared another photo of Beth, adding “Love you [Beth]” and the hashtag “The One and Only.”

The Instagram post earned hundreds of comments, including one from Chapman’s half-sister Bonnie. “Wish she was here,” Bonnie wrote.

Chapman has been making headlines lately for her tweets lashing out at Moon Angell, a “personal assistant” of Duane’s who is rumored to be dating him. There is no concrete evidence that Duane and Angell really are dating, but in a series of tweets last month, Angell and Chapman had a vicious back-and-forth. At one point, Chapman accused Angell of trying to move in “on a man weeks after losing his wife,” while Angell called Chapman a “Lil Miss TMZ Rat.”

On Wednesday, Chapman appeared to take another veiled shot at Angell.

“My dad is a GROWNA— MAN,” Chapman tweeted. “His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” Chapman wrote in another cryptic tweet. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

On Dec. 26, Angell shared a photo of her Christmas celebration with Duane and Bonnie in attendance.

Beth died in June 2019 following a long battle with throat cancer. It was later revealed that she was also diagnosed with lung cancer. Her last days were featured in the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired on WGN America last fall.