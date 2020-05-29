'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Sparks Love From Fans With Stripped Down Mirror Selfie

✖

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman shared a new selfie on Instagram Wednesday, and she was showed with love from her 250,000 followers. Chapman, who was nicknamed "Baby Lyssa," is the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain. She launched a clothing line in November 2019, and used her recent Instagram posts to help promote her latest tops.

"Are mirror selfies still a thing?" Chapman, 32, wrote on Instagram next to the new picture. She wore the "Summertime Cropped Tank," which is available for $24 and in eight colors. The one Chapman wore in the photo was pink, and paired with grey leggings. Based on the response from fans, mirror selfies are still in, and many loved the outfit. "Nice outfit, Lyssa. Stay safe please," one person wrote. "So cute, I love it," another fan added.

Chapman and her father have had a wild year so far. The two were estranged for a short time due to Duane's controversial relationship with Moon Angell, a friend of his late wife Beth Chapman. Duane insisted his relationship with Angell was only platonic. By February, Chapman and Duane were back on speaking terms. In early March, Chapman and Duane even reunited in Hawaii to visit an addiction treatment center, where Duane spoke with patients.

Just a few days after that reunion, Dog sent shockwaves through the Dog Pound community by going public with his relationship with Francie Frane.

Chapman fully supported the relationship, although she acknowledged it was hard to see her father move on. "I am not him," Chapman told The Sun in April. "I don't know what he's personally going through or experiencing. So it's hard. It's selfish to put your judgment on someone and say, 'You didn't wait long enough, or you should have waited more time or that it's disrespectful.'"

Earlier this month, Duane and Frane announced their engagement. Chapman welcomed Frane into the family on Instagram, adding "Welcome to the Fam Fran" on her father's Instagram post sharing the news. Frane will be Duane's sixth wife and Duane said he hoped to have a big wedding with fans attending. "It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now," he told The Sun, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that."