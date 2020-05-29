‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Duane Chapman Reunites With Daughter Lyssa, Stepdaughter Cecily Following Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman and daughter Lyssa Chapman put their differences aside for a family gathering in Hawaii Thursday. The two shared photos from their reunion, which also included the late Beth Chapman’s daughter Cecily Chapman and Chapman’s grandson Dakota Chapman. Earlier this year, Chapman and Lyssa became estranged over his relationship with Moon Angell, a longtime employee and friend of Beth’s.

Chapman shared two pictures from the reunion at Habilitat, a long-term addiction treatment center in Hawaii. One was a close-up with Chapman, Lyssa and Lyssa’s daughter, Madalynn Grace Galanti. The photos all included the simple hashtag “family.” Lyssa, who was known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, shared another photo from the meeting on her own Instagram page.

“Feels so good to see my Dad and be reminded that love is unconditional and transcendent,” Lyssa wrote. She added the hashtag “Crazy as a Chapman.”

Habilitat shared photos of Chapman delivering a motivational speech to the patents at the center. Staffers also thanked him for bringing his family to the center.

“Mahalo Dog for sharing your inspiring story!” the statement read. “You touched many hearts last night and gave our residents so much hope for the future! We appreciate you bringing your family to Habilitat! Thank you for being apart of the Habilitat Ohana.”

Cecily shared photos of Chapman stopping by her family’s home in Oahu, Hawaii. “Family time is the best time!” she wrote.

Chapman and Lyssa became estranged when rumors began swirling that Chapman was dating Angell. She and Cecily openly criticized Angell, who often hit back on Twitter.

In February, Chapman said this was all water under the bridge, and he was on good terms with Lyssa.

“We’re good, she’s just one of my crazy daughters,” he told TMZ. “This is how families do, right? We’re like normal families, right? We’re all nuts. I don’t know about the word dysfunctional, but I think we created it.”

Chapman and Angell also appeared on The Dr. Oz Show in February, where Chapman shockingly proposed to Angell. However, it was all an attempt to prove there was nothing romantic going on between them, and Angell said no.

“I swear on my mama and on Beth that [the Dr. Oz proposal] was not rehearsed,” Chapman told Entertainment Tonight. “And you saw Dr. Oz was even like, ‘Oh my god.’ I knew I was gonna do it way before I done it, and I said, ‘This will stop these rumors.’”

Chapman was asked if he would be interested if Angell did say yes.

“Yes, I am going to be honest with you, brother. Yeah, I think I would have because it was more accessible,” he explained. “Things would have still been difficult, however, as Angell had previously told him, “‘No one will ever love you like Beth did. You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that.’”

Aside from the family drama, Lyssa has faced some personal struggles as well. She was arrested on Jan. 30 for allegedly getting into a fight with her girlfriend. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of harassment, reportedly related to allegedly stalking one man and one woman.

Lyssa took a long break from social media and returned to Instagram late last month. In one photo, she played on the “Baby Lyssa” nickname by sharing a picture of herself wearing a hat with “baby” written on it. “I think my @babybylyssachapman hats provide excellent beach camouflage,” she wrote.