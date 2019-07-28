‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Shares Touching Throwbacks With Family Following Stepmom Beth’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman shared several family throwbacks on her Instagram page over the past few days, including photos with her late stepmother Beth Chapman. One of the photos included an intricate collage with dozens of photos of the Chapman family. Beth died on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer at age 51.

On July 19, Chapman shared the collage, simply adding “[FBF]” in the caption for Flashback Friday. The following day, she shared a photo of herself with her sisters and Beth taken in 2014 at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On July 17, Chapman shared photos taken with Beth’s daughter Cecily Chapman on a “free day.” She included the hashtag “We love you Mom” in the caption.

The posts received dozens of warm messages from fans, many of whom are still heartbroken over Beth’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

“What a too young and too beautiful of a soul to be taken away…. That woman [changed] a whole lot of lives and god dang that girl is funny as s– she has no filter. And jeez do we need more of her here on earth. I just [can’t] believe this,” one fan wrote. “My favorite show and my favorite one off the show is gone because of cancer. I say F cancer.”

“It’s wonderful that you have all these beautiful memories,” another wrote.

“Nice picture of all the Chapman ladies 🙂 ty for sharing this and all the pictures with us,” another fan wrote.

Just weeks before Beth’s death, Lyssa, 32, and Beth got into a feud on Twitter after Beth said Lyssa never sent her a message on Mother’s Day. However, sources said Beth and Lyssa “reconnected” before her death and ended things on good terms.

During Beth’s Hawaii memorial, Lyssa shared a photo with the heartbreaking caption, “Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

Lyssa’s fiancee, Leiana Evensen, also shared a tribute to Beth, posting a gallery of photos from Beth’s Hawaii memorial service.

“RIP Beth. You are certainly one of the strongest women I’ve ever met. It does not seem fair to have your powerful life cut short but you will live on through all of your kids, grandkids, greatgrandkids, husband and fans around the world,” Evensen wrote.

“It was an honor to be a part of your celebration of life, beautiful send off on the water for a beautiful woman,” she wrote. “We will be living the best lives we can for you. Aloha ‘Oe Mrs Dog.”

Dog’s Most Wanted, which stars Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman, debuts on WGN Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.