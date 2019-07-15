‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman’s Fiancee Leiana Evensen Pays Tribute to Beth Chapman: ‘One of the Strongest Women’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman‘s fiancée Leiana Evensen shared a lovely tribute to her bride-to-be’s late stepmother Beth Chapman after the reality personality’s tragic passing last month.

After Beth’s Hawaii memorial earlier this month, Evensen took to Instagram to share a number of photos from the stunning tropical service as well as throwbacks with Beth herself.

“RIP Beth,” she captioned the gallery. “You are certainly one of the strongest women I’ve ever met. It does not seem fair to have your powerful life cut short but you will live on through all of your kids, grandkids, greatgrandkids, husband and fans around the world.”

“It was an honor to be a part of your celebration of life, beautiful send off on the water for a beautiful woman,” she continued. “We will be living the best lives we can for you. Aloha ‘Oe Mrs Dog.”

The Dog the Bounty Hunter matriarch passed away amid an ongoing battle with cancer at the age of 51 on June 26, just days after she was placed into a medically-induced coma.

Since then, Dog “Duane” Chapman has been struggling to put the pieces back together alongside his family as he grieves his longtime wife and partner, admitting he has lost 17 pounds in just two weeks.

“I haven’t gotten past the place where I’m [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up,” Dog told Entertainment Tonight this week. “And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn’t register that [it] ain’t her. I’m still there.”

“I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I’d have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. I couldn’t hear it no more,” he admitted. “And she’s laying and I’m like, ‘You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.’ So I’m so used to that that I don’t sleep solid anymore.”

As for the weight loss, the WGN star explained, “I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full. I got to force feed myself like I force fed her.”

