See 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman's Latest Workout Wear Snaps

Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, has been posting several workout wear photos to promote her new clothing line Baby By Lyssa Chapman. Whether she's taking advantage of the quarantine life and making the most of it, or if she just wants to be comfortable, either way, fans are loving it! In a series of photos, Chapman shows off various workout looks as she continues to spread positivity during such a challenging time for many around the world.

Chapman, who appeared on the popular reality television series from Season 2 through 8, is now taking more time for personal endeavors. While she appears super happy in all of her online photos, she just got out of a rather dark time concerning her and her family. Following the death of Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime wife, Beth Chapman, it appears as if Chapman and her father were not on the same page. Although Beth is not Chapman's biological mom, as Duane shares her with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, following her passing, Duane seemed to move on pretty fast and some of his family members were not ready for it.

For months, Chapman and her father were not on good terms, even accusing him of blackmailing her in a series of tweets. "Speaking to my dad last night he threatened to tell the world about me suicide attempts, So I feel I have to tell the truth myself, before him as his GIF can come out against me. Everything I've done I admit to. I'm NOT perfect. I have a history, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I've messed up and will continue to. But I'll never be blackmailed. I'd admit to everything. Because I to learn from my mistakes," she wrote in a tweet. Previously she called his ex-girlfriend Moon Angell a "con-artist" as she disagreed with their relationship.

A few short months later, the family duo were able to work through their problems. Chapman even showed support for Duane's new relationship with Francie Frane. Below are a series of fun photos Chapman's been posting as she keeps her fans entertained.