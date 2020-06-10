See 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman's Latest Workout Wear Snaps
Former Dog the Bounty Hunter star, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, has been posting several workout wear photos to promote her new clothing line Baby By Lyssa Chapman. Whether she's taking advantage of the quarantine life and making the most of it, or if she just wants to be comfortable, either way, fans are loving it! In a series of photos, Chapman shows off various workout looks as she continues to spread positivity during such a challenging time for many around the world.
Chapman, who appeared on the popular reality television series from Season 2 through 8, is now taking more time for personal endeavors. While she appears super happy in all of her online photos, she just got out of a rather dark time concerning her and her family. Following the death of Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime wife, Beth Chapman, it appears as if Chapman and her father were not on the same page. Although Beth is not Chapman's biological mom, as Duane shares her with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, following her passing, Duane seemed to move on pretty fast and some of his family members were not ready for it.
For months, Chapman and her father were not on good terms, even accusing him of blackmailing her in a series of tweets. "Speaking to my dad last night he threatened to tell the world about me suicide attempts, So I feel I have to tell the truth myself, before him as his GIF can come out against me. Everything I've done I admit to. I'm NOT perfect. I have a history, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I've messed up and will continue to. But I'll never be blackmailed. I'd admit to everything. Because I to learn from my mistakes," she wrote in a tweet. Previously she called his ex-girlfriend Moon Angell a "con-artist" as she disagreed with their relationship.
A few short months later, the family duo were able to work through their problems. Chapman even showed support for Duane's new relationship with Francie Frane. Below are a series of fun photos Chapman's been posting as she keeps her fans entertained.
Chapman show's off a fall look with a grey top and black leggings.
In another photo, Chapman show's off a "puppy approved" outfit as she rocks an every day look featuring a white top and black pants.
In another, rather revealing, look she rocks a pair of comfortable grey joggers with her bathing suit top. Perfect for summer.
In this look, she mentioned it was her first hike in Colorado, rocking a bright blue top and black pants.
Although several of her outfits fit a workout lifestyle, she has also designed a cute look just for bedtime.
In another photo she showed off an army green outfit with a solid green shirt and army patterned pants.
The rose gold, soft pink look is in these days, so Chapman made sure to design a color just for that.
In a similar look to when she hiked in Colorado, she rocked the same color blue shirt and black pants, however, with a much different style.
