‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Leland Chapman and Wife Seemingly Dispel Divorce Rumors

In September 2020, Dog the Bounty Hunter fans began speculating that Leland Chapman was heading for a split from his wife, Jamie Pilar Chapman. However, it seems as though the two are closer than ever. In late October, both Leland and Jamie posted photos of themselves in front of a stunning waterfall. Leland and Jamie married in 2016.

Leland and Jamie were all smiles as they posed together in front of a waterfall in a lavish location. The pair didn’t share where they took the snap, but it was possibly taken in Hawaii, which is where the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has been living. Neither of the two included a caption for the photo. Instead, they let the snap do all the talking.

Fans initially began speculating about the pair’s relationship status in September 2020. At the time, some noticed that neither Leland nor Jamie had posted photos of their significant other in months. Additionally, The Sun reported that Jamie removed “Leland’s wife” from her Instagram bio. Although, she still utilized her “@jamiepchapman” handle. The speculation hit a fever pitch this past July when Leland shared that he was living in Hawaii while Jamie was working in Alabama.

In addition to removing that title from her Instagram bio, Jamie was also sharing cryptic quotes on Instagram that left fans questioning whether she and Leland were in a rocky place. One message read, “Stop chasing after people & being the only one trying to fix everything. It’s mentally and physically exhausting. You have to find peace with whoever comes and goes from your life. Don’t be the only one putting in effort because you will lose yourself trying to save someone else.” She included her own comment alongside the message, simply writing, “Truth.”

Jamie later shared another cryptic post on Instagram alongside a caption that included her definitions of respect. Her first definition read, “A feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements.” She included an example for this, writing, “People had a lot of respect for Jamie as a human being.” Her next definition was, “Due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions of others.⁣” That definition came with another example, “People’s lack of respect for Jamie’s personal life & feelings.” She finished her caption by including an upside-down face emoji and wrote, “Some of you need to learn.” The post has since been deleted from her account.