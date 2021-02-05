'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Keeps It Simple With Touching Tribute to Fiancee

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman is showing his admiration for fiancée Francie Frane. As the two lovebirds continue to wait to walk down the aisle to say “I do,” the famed bounty hunter took to social media Wednesday to share a sweet post paying tribute to his love. Chapman kept the message short and sweet, simply writing, "My Francie," alongside an image of Frane.

The post was shared with Chapman's 572,000 Instagram followers, who immediately swooned over the sweet tribute. One fan wrote, "I think Bethy would have approved," referring to Chapman’s late wife Beth, who died in June 2019 following a battle with cancer. That fan went on to write, "I wish you many happy years together." Another person wrote, "happy you found love," with a fourth adding, "sweet." Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, even showed the couple some love, taking to the comments section to write, "we LOVE you Francie," alongside heart emojis.

Despite the many happy comments, the post did stir up some controversy from those few unwilling to move past Chapman's relationship with Beth and those who feel as though the reality star moved on too quickly. Several people filled the comments section with messages reading, "nobody can ever replace our dear beloved Beth," with another adding, "till this day I still find it disrespectful that our dear Beth was replaced so fast. I'm sure she would agree, her energy was always felt." However, even more were quick to jump to Chapman and Frane's defense, criticizing those trying to spark controversy.

In defense of the relationship, one person wrote, "how about you guys on here just mind your business! Lord have mercy." Several others said those casting criticism "need to grow up," noting that Chapman "is happy. He deserves to be. And Beth would want him happy and taken care of." While somebody else acknowledged "nothing can replace mother of his kids," they said Chapman is "allowed and deserve to move on." Somebody else said "there's no time limit on love and grief. When God brings someone into to your life. No matter when that is after losing a spouse… I'm sure Beth would just want Dog to be happy, period."

Chapman and Frane sparked romance after bonding over similar losses. Just months before Beth passed away, Frane's husband, Bob, died following a battle with cancer. Chapman and Frane became engaged in May 2020.