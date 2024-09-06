Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Missing Teenager Sebastian Rogers

Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined in the search for a missing Tennessee teenager. Sebastian Rogers, 15, went missing from his Sumner County home over six months ago, and has not been seen or heard of since. Now, Duane "Dog" Chapman has offered his services to try and help find the lost child.

"This is one of the most horrendous cases of missing children that we've ever, ever worked on," Chapman told local ABC News affiliate WKRN. "The bottom line is if you hurt a child like this, you've got a problem, so that is the main motivation for me to be hunting who did this." Notably, Law enforcement has not officially stated that they believe criminal activity is involved in Rogers' disappearance.

Chapman went on to explain to WKRN that he and his team will be working independently in the search, but added that they will look over previous evidence collected by law enforcement and will follow up on any new leads they discover. "This isn't my first rodeo in finding missing children or finding who's done it," Chapman said.



The famed bounty hunter went on to say that he believes his team stands a strong chance of getting answers by working with Rogers' father, Seth, as well as following up on leads. He also believes that increasing the reward money will also help. Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a reward of $50,000 for information about the case, and Chapman has since bumped that up to $100,000.

"You can run, but you can't hide who did it," Chapman said. "We're going to find out." He added that anyone who might have a tip should give him a call. "I'm not law enforcement," Chapman explained. "I don't have to ask you for your Social Security, write down your name, and bring you to court and all that. That's why a lot of times I get information more than law enforcement does, so I will, of course, pass it on to law enforcement because they will probably do the apprehension."

Those with any information regarding the disappearance of Sebastian Rogers can call Chapman's tip line at 833-835-5364, the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-451-3838, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.