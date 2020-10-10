Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Look Behind the Scenes of 'Dog Unleashed' With Grandson Cobie Chapman

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming his new show, Dog Unleashed, with his latest Instagram posts. Chapman's grandson Cobie Chapman, the son of Leland Chapman, even made an appearance in one of the new photos. The new series will e available in January 2021 on a new streaming service called Unleashed!.

Chapman re-posted a photo Cobie shared, showing himself standing on a flatbed truck with a cameraman carrying a camera. In a second photo, Chapman's team member Greg Zecca posed with another member of the squad. "You can run, but we're going to catch you," Zecca wrote in the caption. Chapman shared the new photos just ahead of the release of his new movie, Hunter's Creed, which is available on video on demand platforms and DVD.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, Chapman promised plenty of "controversy" in Dog Unleashed. He confirmed his children Lyssa Chapman, Leland and Bonnie Chapman will be involved, as well as his fiance, Francie Frane. Although Frane is not a bounty hunter like Chapman, she is still helping her future husband, who jokingly said she is "just as crazy as I am!"

"The world is getting more dangerous, not only because of COVID but with a justice system that is bowing down to these people," Chapman told PopCulture. Unlike his previous shows, Dog Unleashed will follow Chapman as he tracks down wanted fugitives, instead of just bond-skippers. He believes this new show will show audiences what he can do without any restrictions.

"I had been leashed up and told, 'You can't do that,' and, 'You can't have that made public,' so I'm hoping this is my final series," he teased of the new show. "I tell [the film team] just shut up and roll...We’re gonna start some controversy, and I think I'm the president of that." He added, "It’s the next chapter of my life, and I'm going out with a bang."

Frane and Chapman have been engaged since May, but they still have not set a wedding date. Chapman had dreams of hosting a big event, but those plans have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. He told PopCulture Frane only wants "just family and close friends" at the ceremony.I Instead, the nuptials will likely be filmed. Frane is not "camera shy," but she "doesn't care about having the cameras there," he said.