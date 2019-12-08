Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Grandson Cobie Chapman Reveals Rare Photo With His Mom

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson, Cobie Chapman, is spending a little quality time with his mom, Maui Chapman, this holiday season. On Instagram, Chapman, who is the son of Leland Chapman, posted a ton of photos with his mother as they posed in front of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In one photo, the mother and son pair flashed big smiles for the cam as they posed together. “When nobody else is there, you are. I love you momma,” Cobie wrote.

That wasn’t the only snap Cobie shared of his mom, as he went on to post two other photos from their recent get-together on Instagram late Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, it appears as though the family had some fun at the beach together, as Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s grandson also chronicled on Instagram. Cobie and Maui got their selfie game on in the snaps, with both of them smiling for all of the various snaps.

While photos featuring Cobie and Maui are rare, he has shared snaps of his mom on his Instagram account before. A few weeks ago, he shared a throwback of himself and his mom decked out in leis and posing on the beach. He captioned the post with a simple and sweet, “Momma.”

In addition to sharing snaps of his mom, Cobie has frequently shared messages about his company, Cobie Chapman’s Big Island Surf Company, and posted photos of the rest of his family including his famous grandfather, his father and his brother, Dakota Chapman.

Maui was previously married to Cobie’s father, Leland Chapman, from 1994 to 2002. The couple share two sons, Cobie and Dakota. Leland has since moved on with Jamie Pilar Chapman, whom he has been married to since 2016.

Even though they may not be together anymore, the former couple had something big to celebrate this year, as Maui and Leland became grandparents. In January, Dakota welcomed a son named Asher with his girlfriend, Cheryl Dianne. To announce the news, Dakota showed off a photo of his newborn son and wrote a lovely caption to boot.

“My beautiful son… words can’t express how much I love you,” he wrote. “You are absolutely precious and perfect in every way your daddy loves you so so so much you have changed my world nothing more powerful than the mana me and you share as you lay on my chest and we become one.”