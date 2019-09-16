‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Hospitalized After Suspected Heart Attack

Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering what could have been a heart attack. Sources told TMZ that the Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted star was taken to a hospital in Colorado after feeling a pain in his chest. Doctors are reportedly still doing tests to determine exactly what happened.

The test results should also reportedly indicate whether or not Chapman, 66, will need surgery following the incident.

The health scare comes nearly three months after Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, died at the age of 51 in June after a battle with lung cancer.

In the weeks after Beth’s death, Dog’s store in Colorado that sells Chapman family merchandise was broken into, with the thieves stealing some of Beth’s personal items.

Dog has also been busy with promoting his new reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which premiered earlier this month to high ratings on WGN America.

At a press conference in August, he offered a final deal to the person or persons behind the store burglary. “My message to the guy is, if you turn yourself in within the next 48 hours, I will not press charges. I will try to get you probation, a job,” Dog told reporters. “But if you don’t, there will be no mercy. I am not OJ Simpson, so I’m not gonna do this myself…I’ve been across the nation, captured fugitives, and Colorado, especially this county, is one of the greatest, and some of the best cops in the country. They work overtime without getting paid, and they do a lot of stuff without getting paid.”

As for the robbery, Chapman said it “hits home pretty bad” and said a lot of their items are missing.

“We had this 15 years, like I said, it was Beth’s,” Chapman said. “We just canceled, we were doing an inventory as this was going on, so thank God we had a list. Cops have been here trying to see who was inside the building, when usually it’s only open during the day. We’ve got a list.”

Earlier this month, Dog said he was “so lonely” following Beth’s death. “It’s really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he gets support from his family and his co-workers, particularly those on his bounty-hunting team.

“Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you’re all alone,” he said.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.