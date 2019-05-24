‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Drunk Driving Case Dropped

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, recently was let off the hook on impaired driving charges stemming from last year, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The news outlet reports that “Baby Lyssa” was arrested in Hawaii on October 29, 2018, and later charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and disorderly conduct.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The charges stemmed from an initial traffic violation. “When the officer approached the driver’s side window, he immediately detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Defendant, red, glassy, bloodshot or watery eyes, and other indicia that through the officer’s training and experience would lead him/her to believe that Defendant was possibly impaired,” the documents state.

According to court records, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 31, pleaded not guilty in November 2018 — around the time her stepmother Beth Chapman‘s doctors discovered her throat cancer had spread to her lungs — and a hearing was scheduled for January 2019. That hearing was pushed back to March due to a “family emergency.”

The March hearing was eventually postponed to April because one of the officers was out sick, and in April the prosecution dropped the case entirely.

Lyssa is one of Dog’s children from his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, to whom he was married from 1982 to 1991. Lyssa has two children and lives in Hawaii, where Dog and wife Beth Chapman also reside.

Things haven’t been perfectly sunny by way of their family relationship, it appears, as Beth and Lyssa have recently taken to social media to air out a feud that stemmed from Beth’s hurt feelings on Mother’s Day.

On Thursday morning, Beth tweeted that she was “disappointed” in Lyssa for not reaching out to her on Mother’s Day and for not inviting her or Dog to Lyssa’s daughter Abbie’s graduation. “I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [happy Mother’s Day] She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation On Friday,” Beth tweeted. “I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

When one fan asked why Beth, 51, was calling Lyssa out publicly on Twitter, she wrote, “Because she doesn’t answer my calls and has us blocked so I’m going to reach my child how I see fit.”

Later on, Lyssa clapped back at Beth’s slam. “So just to recap,” she responded. “1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it.”

Her tweet has since been deleted, but Beth continues to argue that she did not hear from Lyssa on Mother’s Day and that she was not invited to her granddaughter’s graduation.

The two appeared to be getting along last fall, when Lyssa asked her social media followers and fans to pray for Beth following her cancer diagnosis.

On Mother’s Day, Beth spoke at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, about her diagnosis and revealed that she’s not undergoing chemotherapy; instead, she said she put faith in God to get her through.