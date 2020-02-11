‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Cecily Chapman Shows Support to Step-Sister Lyssa Amid Arrest, Family Drama

Cecily Chapman, daughter of late Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, showed support for her stepsister Lyssa Chapman earlier this month in the ongoing family drama over Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s relationship with Moon Angell. Chapman retweeted a message Lyssa posted just before Lyssa was arrested on Jan. 30. The Chapman daughters have voiced concerns over Angell’s involvement in Duane’s life since Beth died in June 2019.

#WhatARealWomanLooksLike @MrsdogC I went to @BubbaGumpCo today and said goodbye to your booth. I remember all the drinks, memories, shopping trips, Christmas’s, and FUN we had. I miss you so much. Constantly trying to keep your legacy alive. ❤️❤️❤️ @icEciLy pic.twitter.com/tWb4IJzygg — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 31, 2020

On Jan. 30, Lyssa tweeted a photo of Beth in a bikini, with the hashtag “What a real woman looks like.”

“I went to [Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.] today and said goodbye to your booth,” Lyssa wrote. “I remember all the drinks, memories, shopping trips, Christmas’s, and FUN we had. I miss you so much. Constantly trying to keep your legacy alive.”

Lyssa, known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, also tagged Chapman. In response, Chapman retweeted the post.

Chapman and Lyssa have made their disapproval of Angell well known, both using Twitter to air their grievances. On Jan. 16, Chapman revealed she was even blocked by Angell.

“Lol biggest [traitor] I’ve ever seen!” Chapman wrote to Angell. “Get my mom off your s— she’s prolly so disgusted with your a—! Bye Felicia, oh I mean wanna be [Beth].”

Although Chapman, Lyssa and fans feared Angell and Duane were in a romantic relationship, Lyssa’s father went on The Dr. Oz Show earlier this month and insisted this is not the case.

“I think this will put a stop to a lot of this,” Duane said, with Angell beside him. “Moon Angell will you marry me?”

“What? No,” Angell replied. “We’re friends Duane. I love you as a friend.”

“I know, but I want everyone else to know,” Duane added.

Duane also credited Angell with helping him stop considering suicide after Beth’s death.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” Duane said. “I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water.”

Meanwhile, Lyssa is in legal trouble. Back on Jan. 30, she was arrested in Hawaii and was later charged with two misdemeanor counts of harassment for allegedly stalking a man and a woman. The woman is allegedly Lyssa’s girlfriend.

Lyssa was also charged with “intent to harass, annoy, or alarm” the two arresting officers, Kevin Rojas and Alema Everett.

“The whole thing has been really upsetting,” Lyssa, who was released on $600 bail, said of the incident. “I’m sorry and embarrassed. It’s just been a stressful time for me and my family.”