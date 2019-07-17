Bonnie Chapman Says If Dad Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Will Ever Get Remarried

Bonnie Chapman recently opened up and commented on whether or not her dad Duane “Dog’ Chapman will ever get remarried after the death of his wife Beth Chapman. Beth passed away last month after a long battle with throat cancer. During an Instagram Q&A this month, Chapman was asked if she thought Duane would ever get married again.

“Nope, he found his soulmate. No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists,” Chapman wrote to her fans. While she has posted on her Instagram Stories some since the death of her mother, the Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter has not posted anything on her main page since one final series of photos memorializing mother, Beth.

The last post she shared was on June 26, begins with a picture of Chapman holding Beth’s hand in the hospital ands also includes a photo of the two Chapman women from Chapman’s high school graduation. The post also features a heartfelt caption: “So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc) on Jun 25, 2019 at 10:10pm PDT

Following Beth’s death, Duane spoke with journalist and shared some positive thoughts about her, joking, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.“

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he went on to say. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” he added. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” the reality TV star concluded. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”