‘RHORI’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: ‘Facades May Fall’ at Liz’s Masquerade Dinner

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island are RSVPing for an enlightening evening.

The Housewives receive a tantalizing invitation to a masquerade dinner hosted by Liz McGraw in PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show — but not everyone is ready for what the night entails.

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Alicia Carmody is the first to be visited by a tuxedoed messenger holding out a mysterious invitation and a masquerade mask on a pillow, as she gushes, “Oh my God, I love this!”

“Wear this mask to the ball,” Jo-Ellen Tiberi reads from her own invitation. “Where secrets rise,” Rosie DiMare continues, as Alicia picks up by mispronouncing the word “facades,” by reading, “And ‘fah-saydes’. ‘Fah-cades’? ‘Fah-cades’ may fall.”

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“A truth begins when masks are gone,” Jo-Ellen goes on, as Ashley Iaconetti closes out, “Reveal yourself before the dawn.”

“What do we need to reveal?” Rosie asks Ashley. “Like, I don’t have any secrets.” Ashley sighs in agreement, “Neither do I…”

With the mysterious masquerade ball looming, it’s time for the ladies to don their masks, and Alicia is clearly feeling her feathered getup. “Oh, she’s gorgeous, though, this b—h,” she says while preening in the mirror.

Others have a bit more trepidation. “What the heck am I walking into?” Kelsey Swanson asks in a confessional. “What does Liz have in store for us? I feel like we’re in the movie Eyes Wide Shut, and there’s like an orgy downstairs waiting for us.”

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With everyone but Liz having made their grand entrance, the group sits down in the grand dining room to await their hostess, but Ashley is having a little trouble breathing in her gold, full-face mask.

Jo-Ellen breaks the news, “You don’t get to take it off, I don’t think, Ashley,” as Ashley asks desperately, “What am I supposed to do — not eat and drink?”

The other ladies can’t help but laugh at Ashley’s masked misfortune. “Your mask sucks,” Kelsey laughs in a confessional. “Dude, you can’t even breathe through that!” Rosie jokes, “It doesn’t even have a mouth,” as Kelsey offers with pity, “Poor girl.”

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams on Peacock next day.