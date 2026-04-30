‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Cousin Charged With Murder of Their Grandmother

Summer House star West Wilson’s family is suffering the tragic loss of matriarch Gayle R. Wilson following her alleged murder at the hands of the Bravo star’s cousin. Gayle was 75.

Dakota Sweeney, 28, was arrested on April 22 in Missouri after he allegedly shot and killed his grandmother, Carroll County authorities told TMZ.

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Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence around 10:30 p.m. on April 22 to find Gayle already dead inside the home. Sweeney was still on the scene alongside a witness, identified as Dakota’s other grandparent, who told police he saw his grandson shoot Gayle with a handgun, according to the probable cause statement.

The witness, presumably Gayle’s husband, Roger Wilson, claimed that his wife and Sweeney had been arguing earlier in the night about Sweeney “not assisting with chores around the residence.” Later, when Sweeney was seated on a separate couch next to Gayle, he allegedly shot her “without warning.”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23051 — Pictured: West Wilson — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Sweeney was then taken into custody, with police noting that he had a holster located on his person. He has since been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains in custody without bond, according to online jail records, and has a hearing scheduled for May 6.

Gayle was remembered as “an artist at heart” in her obituary, someone who “found joy in shaping the world around her” and “lived a life marked by creativity, kindness, and cherished moments.”

“Known for her quilting every Thursday with her church friends, Gayle was accomplished in sewing, embroidery, and even the delicate art of stained glass, with pieces featured in a Nevada casino,” her obituary remembered. “Her talents extended to photography and rendering stunning images in charcoal and pencil. … Gayle expressed love through culinary delight, often seen bringing smiles with her heartfelt meals and baked treats. Her cooking was the essence of her love language, nourishing both the body and the spirit of those she cherished.”

Gayle was killed the night before West filed the Season 10 Summer House reunion. West’s relationship with Amanda Batula was the focus of the highly anticipated reunion, as Batula’s estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, and friend, Ciara Miller, questioned the unexpected start of their romance.