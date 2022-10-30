'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Son Pays Tribute on Her 'Heavenly Birthday'

Dog the Bounty Hunter's son Garry Chapman is speaking out in memory of his mother Beth Chapman, who passed away in 2019. Beth Chapman suffered through a long battle with cancer, though she didn't give up on her husband's career and her own position next to him. She was his cheerleader until the end.

Garry Chapman decided to use his late mother's birthday as a reason to pay tribute. He loaded a black & white photo of his mother to Instagram with a sweet caption.

"The hardest part of you not being here was learning it's not about me living without you, but living with the love you left behind. I couldn't have asked for a better mother; and I hope when the day comes when I have kids that their mother is exactly like you were to me," Garry Chapman wrote in the caption. "You pushed me, you never doubted me even when I doubted myself, but most importantly you loved me unconditionally. Happy heavenly birthday mama. I miss you."

Chapman shared a touching moment for his mother on her birthday. In prior years, he shared a sweet poem in his mother's memory. "Some days I'm up/Some days I'm down," Chapman wrote at the time. "Some days I turn and look for you with thoughts I'd like to share/Some days I wonder what you would think or say/Some days I struggle to go on just wishing you were here/Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here."

Away from these heartbreaking moments, Chapman joined his father in the hunt for criminals when Dog the Bounty Hunter was still performing for the TV cameras. He also won over fans with his private life shares on social media, including his new girlfriend back in 2019. It was a positive moment for Chapman amid the sadness of losing his mother.

"These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss," Chapman wrote at the time. "I just had to watch the goodbye episode [of Dog's Most Wanted] for my mom. Sometimes it sucks living such a public life, but it has it moments; I'm able to look back on things like this. I love you Mom."