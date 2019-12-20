‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Cecily Chapman Says She’s ‘So Empty and Lonely’ Without Mom Beth

Beth Chapman’s family members are, understandably, still struggling with the loss of the reality star. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, has recently opened up about that exact struggle.

On Instagram, Cecily, who is the daughter of Beth and her first husband, Keith Barmore, posted a photo of her mother along with a lengthy caption about how much she dearly misses her. And her post may just leave readers emotional.

“I miss you today, tomorrow, and everyday!” she wrote. “Part of me has left the earth, most times I feel lost. One of the things she told me while we were alone in the car driving, the last Sam’s club run we ever did ” I just haven’t taught you everything yet” at the time I told her she taught me everything I know….Now I understand she hadn’t taught me enough, like living life without her.”

“Today I find myself missing her more then ever. Thanksgiving. Christmas, and Easter will never be the same again, the holidays that meant the world to her,” she continued to write, less than two weeks before Christmas.

Cecily also wrote that it’s the little things she really misses about her mom, such as the simple times they spent singing in the car together.

“My life is so empty and lonely without her I spent my whole life with her even back when I was little once upon a time it was just me and her I miss the days we sang in the car together, that was my favorite it didn’t matter what song just to hear her beautiful voice singing an looking at her admiring her and her beauty she was always beautiful….” she continued. “Her face, her nails, and her hair. With this being expressed I pray and hope for anyone who has a mom, never take a second for granted, time is precious and you never know when they’ll be gone. Mom I love you and miss you so much from your baby.”

Cecily’s post comes months after Beth passed away in June at the age of 51 following a battle with throat cancer. At the time, her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote on June 26. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

While Beth may be gone, based on Cecily’s recent post (and the family’s numerous other tributes), she is clearly not forgotten.