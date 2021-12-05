‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman’s Kids Reunite for the Holidays

Beth Chapman’s children are focused on togetherness during this holiday season. On Instagram, Cecily Chapman posted a photo of herself and her two siblings, Garry and Bonnie, posing in a true winter wonderland. Cecily noted that they paid tribute to their mom during their latest gathering, writing that the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star would be “proud” of how far they’ve all come.

Cecily tagged her mother’s Instagram account, @mrsdog4real, and noted that she gathered her younger siblings for the Christmas-themed trip. As she noted in the post, the trio visited Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia. They posed in front of Christmas trees that were all lit up for the holiday season. Alongside the snap, Cecily wrote a lovely caption in which she expressed how grateful she is to have Bonnie and Garry by her side in light of the loss of their mother.

“Got my two for this holiday @mrsdog4real Family over Everything!” Cecily wrote. “Thank you @richardmooreva for always making magic happen your truly a wonderful person and a great friend, I’m forever great full for these moments. Bonnie and Garry I know our mom is so proud of you both and the fact that we will always be together fills my heart and it’s important we do what makes us happy. No matter what I’ll always be proud of you guys not many can say that they’ve been threw what we have. Sissy loves you guys so much [sic].”

Beth shared Bonnie and Garry with her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. She welcomed Cecily before meeting the bounty hunter. He later adopted Cecily as one of his own. Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that Beth died in June 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in 2017 and had to undergo a 13-hour surgery in order to get a cancerous mass removed. While they thought that the surgery was successful and Beth was on the mend, she had to undergo emergency surgery in November 2018 for a reported “blockage” in her throat caused by a “large mass.” Doctors found out that her cancer had returned during that emergency surgery.

Months later, Duane announced in June that his wife had passed away. He wrote on social media, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”