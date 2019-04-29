‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Sounds off After Death Hoax Circulates Online

After inaccurate reports of Beth Chapman‘s death made their way around the internet last week, fans weren’t the only ones disputing the hoax. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star herself took to social media to set the record straight.

Chapman, 51, who is battling cancer a second time around, paraphrased a famous Mark Twain quote while assuring her fans that the news was inaccurate.

“The rumors of my death have been highly exaggerated!” Chapman wrote with four laughing emojis alongside a link to an article about the hoax.

Fans took to the comments section to encourage Chapman in her fight against cancer and to offer words of support.

“Keep in the good fight Beth!” one Facebook user wrote.

“People can be so freaking cruel. Stay strong Beth! You got this! Sending healing prayers your way! We love you!” another said.

“I wish people could just let you be!” someone else wrote.

Previously, Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, took to Instagram to hint that the rumors were just that — a rumor.

The 66-year-old shared a quote erroneously attributed to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill that read, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was declared cancer-free after a surgery documented on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. But last year, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that her cancer had spread to her lungs and had moved to stage four.

She was recently admitted to the hospital for treatment after fluid built up in her lungs. “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming,” a statement from the Chapman family read.