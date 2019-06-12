‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Makes Bold Admission Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Beth Chapman will not let cancer keep her down. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a dressed-up photo Tuesday night of herself sitting at her desk in a pink-themed office and revealed a bold, inspiring admission amid her diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Jun 11, 2019 at 9:19pm PDT

“Get up dress up show up !” the 51-year-old reality TV personality captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “cancer will not beat me.”

In the photo, she wrote a low-cut top and sat up straight in her desk chair, giving the camera a small smile. Behind her was a framed caricature portrait of herself on the wall, a pink rotary-style phone and other office decorations.

Plenty of Chapman’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to leave supportive messages.

“You are such an amazing role model. I look up to you and your confidence!! You look amazing and I am praying everyday for an amazing recovery,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are a beautiful brave woman keep the faith the strength and keep fighting,” another wrote, adding “my prayers are with you.”

“You’re amazing and look gorgeous!!!” another user said.

“You look so beautiful,” wrote another.

“Gosh, you are such a strong woman. I admire you. God bless. Wake up, show up, conquer the world,” someone gushed.

Chapman appears to have been in good spirits as of late, sharing a makeup-free selfie on Twitter earlier this week. Explaining that she was heading to the beach, she wrote that she was wearing “no makeup” and had “morning hair.”

After Chapman revealed on Mother’s Day that she was not receiving chemotherapy treatments amid her cancer battle, many of her fans asked her to rethink her decision.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

“Oh miss beautiful,” one fan wrote. “The news is saying you have decided to stop chemo. Please rethink that. My husband’s aunt done the same and then sadly regretted it after. And it was [too] late. Please please think this through 10000 percent.”

“Beth, I read you are choosing alternative therapies for [your] illness instead of chemo/radiation. I hope this is just a rumor. If you turn your back on modern medicine and go this route I can assure you nothing good will come of it,” a cautious fan wrote.

Chapman told Bradenton, Florida radio station Q105 that “fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in. But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through.”

Chapman was declared cancer-free in 2017 after battling throat cancer. But in November 2018, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She was rushed to the hospital in April for fluid build-up in her lungs, and the family asked fans to pray for her.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” a statement from the Chapman family read at the time. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”