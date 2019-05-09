Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘Make America Safe Again’ Video Posted by Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, are preparing for the premiere of their new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, and Beth is doing her part to promote the show with her social media posts, the most recent of which was a video of Duane rallying a neighborhood together to search for a criminal.

In the clip, Duane stands with a group of people, many of whom are kids, as he holds up a printout of the man they are seeking.

“Neighborhood watch,” he says as the group cheers. “We’re out looking for this guy and his name is Leonard Trujillo Jr. He’s wanted on severe felonies and he’s a menace to this neighborhood. So we’ve got all the neighbors out here, the good ones — we need help finding this guy, and the only way we can find him is with your help. Community help.”

“We’re cleaning up America one city at a time,” he continued. “We’re here to make America safe again!”

The camera then pans out as the group chants, “Eastside!”

“Leonard Trujillo JR Pueblo to Colorado Springs back to rocky ford cash reward let’s get him,” Beth captioned the clip. “[WGN America] [Dogs Most Wanted].”

Dog’s Most Wanted follows Duane and Beth as Duane pursues his “bucket list” of wanted fugitives, with the duo filming the show amid Beth’s health struggles. Beth was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, and while she was later declared cancer-free she revealed in September 2018 that her cancer had returned. She is currently battling stage four lung cancer, but her husband told DailyMailTV that nothing will stop Beth from hunting down criminals.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy, but not Beth,” Duane said. “She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude. She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on WGN America soon.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrsdog4real