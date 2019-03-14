‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Is All Smiles and ‘Trouble’ in New Photo

Beth Chapman is all smiles in her fight against cancer.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star posed with a couple girlfriends in front of a large body of water for a bright selfie. Chapman donned a bejeweled baseball cap over long blonde curls and smiled next to her friends in the setting sun.

“Here’s trouble,” she captioned the photo from Sunday, adding the hashtags, #alabama and “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

Chapman’s fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the reality personality.

“Beautiful ladies,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing Beth!! Keeping you in prayer,” another said.

“You really look awesome Beth,” someone else wrote.

“Cancer better beware of you,” one said.

Just days before sharing that photo, Chapman and husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, took down an alleged criminal facing major charges in Louisiana. On Friday, the couple apprehended Jinel Sexton, 39, who was charged with sexual battery on a minor child and who had jumped his $200,000 bail.

The Chapmans jumped on the case, beginning a four-day search for the alleged predator, which was documented by WGN America cameras for the couple’s upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted.

After the Chapmans apprehended Sexton, who was first arrested on Sept. 12, he was held without bond.

It’s unclear when the takedown will appear on Dog’s Most Wanted, although the series is expected to premiere later in 2019. The first season is planned to run for 10 episodes, chronicling the two as they search for criminals on the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States Most Wanted fugitives lists.

The show comes in the midst of Chapman’s second battle with cancer. While the exact nature of her condition is unknown, she reportedly began chemotherapy in January and has shared updates with her social media followers along the way.

After starting treatment, she shared a selfie with hashtags for “cancers sucks,” “stay humble pray” and “it’s only hair.”

Chapman revealed in the fall that doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that her throat cancer, which she battled to the point of remission in 2017, had returned and spread from her throat to her lungs. Dog called the cancer “incurable.”

In another recent selfie showing off a new hat, fans gushed over how healthy and happy the 51-year-old looked.

The Chapmans became reality TV stars with their original Dog the Bounty Hunter series, which ran on A&E from 2004 to 2012. The series was followed by Dog and Beth: On The Hunt from 2013 to 2015, and the one-off 2017 special about Chapman’s first bout with cancer, Dog and Beth Fight of Their Lives.