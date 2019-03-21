‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Reveals Rare Snap With Daughter Madalynn

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman is all grown up and preparing to get married to girlfriend Leiana Evensen at some point in the near future. The former reality star recently shared a photo ahead of a dinner with her soon to be in-laws, hinting that a wedding may be happening soon. All of it points to things being as good as they can be right now.

Another recent post shows Chapman in a rare photo with her daughter Madalynn. Chapman had Madalynn in August 2009 with former husband Bo Galanti. The reality star also has two children from previous relationships, daughters Abbie Mae and Serena.

Me and my little after I volunteered at her school today ! pic.twitter.com/1e2jIYfVrs — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 16, 2019

Chapman shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “Me and my little after I volunteered at her school today!”

The good news is a positive turn for Chapman since her time on the Dog The Bounty Hunter reality series and her marriage to Galanti. According to reports at the time of their divorce, Galanti was allegedly physically abusive with Lyssa.

“She’s in an abusive relationship and he’s got to go,” Beth Chapman told Radar Online at the time.

“Lyssa is afraid Dog will kick his butt and end up in jail,” another source told Radar at the time. “Dog told him, ‘If you ever touch my daughter again, you’ve got a big problem.”

Life is much different and much better now for Lyssa and the Chapman family. For Baby Lyssa, she’s not longer the “baby” and she’s preparing for life with Evensen. The pair announced their engagement in December 2017, announcing it on Instagram after a vacation to Seattle. The pair currently live in Hawaii, likely near Dog and Beth Chapman, and everything seems to point to happy living.

Despite the good news, Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis does hang over everything Chapman related at the moment. The silver lining is how it is has brought the family together.

Lyssa Chapman’s past with her family hasn’t always been sunny, but reports indicated the relationship was healthier today. Chapman even posted a photo of herself with her step-mother alongside pleas for prayers.

“Mahalo for all the well wishes,” she wrote under the photo. “Please continue to pray for our family.” She also added a hashtag saying “f– cancer.”

Despite the diagnosis, the family continues to share happy moments and the impending wedding could add to the good times.