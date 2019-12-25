‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Drops a Hefty Load of Shade With Her Merry Christmas Wish

Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby Lyssa” Chapman stirred some drama ahead of Christmas this year, calling out several people ahead of the holiday on social media. Not only did she accuse a former co-star from the show of trying to “steal” stepmother Beth Chapman’s ashes, but she also lashed out at a family employee named Moon Angell who Chapman claims is trying to get with her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Much was made about Lyssa Chapman‘s public spat with Angell, with both sharing barbs on Twitter with each other. The latest may have come from Chapman in a now-deleted Christmas tweet that started as a wish to fans but ended up dripping with shade.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Merry Christmas to everyone…… Except you. You know who you are,” Chapman wrote before deleting. While she doesn’t specifically single out any one person in the tweet, her recent string of public feuds makes for a strong indication on she could be referencing.

The former reality star quickly deleted the tweet and later replaced it with a pair of Merry Christmas posts for fans. The first came on Instagram and captures Christmas in Hawaii with the words “Mele Kalikimaka” written in the sands at the beach.

“Mele Kalikimaka! Wishing everyone a holiday filled with love and happiness,” Chapman captioned the video as the waves rolled over the message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:14am PST

Later she posted another Merry Christmas tweet on Twitter that was partnered with a photo of Lyssa, her daughter and fiancee Leiana Evensen sitting around the living room in front of a Christmas tree.

Both posts are far more positive than her earlier post, leaving the negative feelings behind. Fans didn’t notice it seems, wishing Chapman Merry Christmas and complimenting the family.

“Happy Christmas to you and your family Lyssa,” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“Merry Christmas from Idaho!! Hope you have a great Christmas with your loved ones !! You are in prayers and thoughts during this holiday season!! Much love lisa!!,” a second has added.

“Mele Kalikimaka to you also. My Ohana stay on Kauai,” a third wrote on Instagram, echoing the message Chapman sent early on.