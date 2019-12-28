‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Reveals Christmas Photo With Daughter Madalynn and Fiancee Leiana Evensen

Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby” Lyssa Chapman showed off a new Christmas family photo on Wednesday, co-starring daughter Madalynn and fiancee Leiana Evensen. Unfortunately, there was one person missing from the photo: her daughter, Abbie Chapman, was not in the picture.

“Merry Christmas,” Chapman wrote, alongside Christmas tree and present emojis. She also included the hashtag “missing Abbie.”

The photo showed Chapman with daughter Madalynn by her side. Evensen sat behind them, smiling against their couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Dec 25, 2019 at 1:13pm PST

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Where is Abbie? God bless.”

Chapman told the fan that Abbie was busy working.

“Hoping your day was joyful filled with love and joy!!” another fan wrote.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family!” another fan wrote. “Nice picture.”

“Merry Christmas to all of you and yours,” another chimed in.

Although Abbie was busy on Christmas Day, she shared a very brief clip on her Instagram Story Thursday showing she was enjoying a “beach day.”

On Christmas Day, Chapman also shared a photo of her late stepmother, Beth Chapman. Beth died in June at age 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancers. This is the Chapman family’s first holiday season without her.

“Nothing is the same without you,” Chapman wrote. “Merry Christmas in Heaven [Beth] I bet you have the biggest tree ever.”

“My Twitter family makes me feel like I have a whole other family,” Chapman added in a tweet. “Thank you all, your words and kindness mean the world to me.”

Chapman’s family is spread across the country, so it was difficult for everyone to get together this month.

“For the holidays, probably half of us, including me, will be in Colorado, and then the other half is in Hawaii, and of course Leland is in Alabama,” Chapman’s father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “So this year, everybody’s all spread out.”

At his Colorado home, Dog has plenty in mind to honor his late wife.

“Beth was old style, old-fashioned,” he explained. “So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. All the stockings hung up… so I’m trying to keep that exact tradition. I’ve got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left — when the kids were young… cookies for Santa, and I think I’ll do that this year also.”

Dog said Beth loved getting into the Christmas spirit, and knew it would be a tough time for his children this year.

“Beth knew every single [Christmas song], and she made us all listen to Christmas songs like two weeks before Christmas,” Dog recalled. “As we decorated the tree, she’d put on Christmas songs. Every night before we went to bed she’d put them on. So I think the girls are taking it the hardest without being able to sing with mom.”