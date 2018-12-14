Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘Constantly’ Asking God to Heal Wife Beth Chapman After ‘Incurable’ Cancer Diagnosis

Duane “Dog” Chapman will do anything to get his wife healthy again. In light of the news that Beth Chapman‘s cancer is “incurable,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star said he has begged God to heal his wife.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” he told Us Weekly this week. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure he takes care of it. I’ve been telling him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Chapman’s heartbreaking words come in light of the news that Beth’s cancer is “incurable” and has spread to her throat and lungs. The 51-year-old is still receiving her recommended four to eight chemotherapy treatments in Los Angeles, and she is also reportedly exploring alternate therapy options, according to Us Weekly.

Chapman spoke about his wife’s strength throughout her battle with cancer. “Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it,” he said. “She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business,” the 65-year-old said. “She’s still trying to do everything. Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!”

When Beth underwent emergency surgery on Nov. 27 after experiencing a “blockage” in her throat, doctors discovered that her cancer had returned. She was initially diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017, undergoing a 13-hour surgery to remove the mass in her throat, as chronicled on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. After that, the pair announced in November 2017 that she was cancer-free.

Beth has stayed active on social media since news of her cancer returning was first reported. In a photo of her and Chapman lying on her hospital bed following her surgery, she wrote, “Another bend in the Road yet not the End of the Road.”