Discovery Takes Viewers to the Frontlines of California's Most Destructive Wildfire Season in New 'Cal Fire' Series (Exclusive)

✖

Discovery is taking viewers onto the front lines of California's most destructive wildfire season ever with its new limited series, Cal Fire, which PopCulture.com can exclusively announce is premiering Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Embedded with the first responders of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the Discovery Channel's cameras will show the reality of the sacrifices these heroes make to protect California's people and land from deadly blazes.

The 2020 wildfire season in California was the worst in the state's history, with more than 4.1 million acres burned, 9,400 homes and structures destroyed, and 33 lives lost. For weeks at a time, many of the firefighters are unable to go home as they fight the fires at all hours of the day and night, sacrificing their own comfort and safety for that of others. In PopCulture's first look at the new limited series, some of the incredible footage can be seen from the camera crews who spent months embedded with Cal Fire’s front line firefighters across the state — from Shasta in the north to San Diego in the south — as well as shots captured by the cutting edge fire-resistant helmet cameras that get viewers right into the action. It was an assignment like no other for the camera crews, who had to undergo "Red Flag" training and wear special protective gear to accompany the firefighters on the dangerous front lines.

"The hottest fires forge the toughest heroes," the show trailer notes, as firefighters from across the state push themselves and their resources to the limit to control the fires that consumed millions of acres this season. Viewers will also get a firsthand look at some of the fires that made national headlines, including the Apple Fire near the Cherry Valley neighborhood in Southern California, the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest and the El Dorado Fire near San Bernardino County. With the unpredictable Santa Ana wind season fully underway, the danger continues for the firefighters of Cal Fire, and the show promises to take you along for the wild ride.

Cal Fire premieres Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery and DiscoveryGO. Cal Fire is co-produced by Triage Entertainment and Third Force Productions for Discovery Channel. Pat McGee, Terence Wrong, and Stu Schreiberg are Executive Producers, Aysu Saliba is Co-Executive Producer. For Discovery Channel, John Slaughter is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.