Discovery Makes Decision on 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Season 2

Even more survivalists will be put to the test in a grueling multi-phase challenge when Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing returns for another season. Ahead of the show's Season 1 finale on Sunday, Discovery Channel has ordered a second season of its hit reality series Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, it was announced Thursday.

The series, the latest in Discovery's growing Naked and Afraid library, "pushes the limits of primitive survival" as 12 of Naked and Afraid's toughest all-stars take on South Africa's punishing Oribi Gorge in a completely new type of challenge. After tackling various feats in the wilderness on the flagship series, the survivalists compete head-to-head through a grueling, multiphase challenge that puts their primitive skills to the test. At the end of the grueling 45-day challenge, only one survivalist can win $100,000 and a perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating.

The series, which debuted on May 7, has been a success for Discovery. Since its debut, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing has reached 15.7 million total viewers and is averaging a 0.98 Live +3 rating among Adults 25-54, per the network, which also reports that the 10-episode series is Discovery Channel's highest-rated series of 2023 to date and the No. 2 freshman cable series so far this year among Adults 25-54 and Men 25-54. Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing is also on track to be the network's highest-rated freshman series in five years. The series currently holds a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Naked and Afraid is one of Discovery's top franchises and we knew audiences resonated with Last One Standing as ratings continued to build week after week," Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC, said. "We are giving viewers more of what they crave."

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 1 brought back former professional rugby player and military veteran Waz Addy; six-time survivalist Steven Lee Hall Jr. (aka, "King of the Forest"); survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE) specialist Cheeny Plante; and Dan Link, one of only two survivalists to leap from completing a 14-day fan challenge to finishing the 60-day legends challenge. Jeff Zausch, who previously appeared on on Naked and Afraid, Naked and Afraid: Savage, and Naked and Afraid XL, as well as USA's Snake in the Grass, and army veteran Amber Hargrove, who has an impressive track record of 148 days on Naked and Afraid and is the only woman on the show to have completed a 60-day challenge, also compete. Rounding out the cast is Gary Golding, Gwen Grimes, Stacey Osorio, and Wes Harper. No word on the Season 2 cast just yet.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company. The Season 1 finale airs on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.